JUST IN:  MTN, 9mobile get NCC’s approval for e-SIM trials

MTN, 9mobile get NCC's approval for e-SIM trials

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Both MTN Nigeria and 9mobile have gotten the nod of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to begin a trial for Subscriber Identification Modules (e-SIM) Service in the country.
Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja on Monday said the trial was to determine the technical performance and workability of the mobile technology,  and its eventual deployment in Nigeria.
Danbatta explained that the approval granted to the two telecom companies was subject to their readiness to comply with all relevant regulatory guidelines.
“These conditions include full compliance by the MNOs with the Registration of Telecoms Subscribers Regulations 2011; the Mobile Number Portability Regulations and Business Rules 2015; Guidelines on SIM Replacement 2017; and non-degradation of the Quality of Service (QoS) experience by users of e-SIMs,” he said.
He also noted that the trial will run for one year and that about 5,000 e-SIMs will be tested.
New Telegraph learnt that “an e-SIM is a small chip that is embedded on a mobile phone or smart device. It is designed for convenience, flexibility and simplicity. The e-SIM makes it easier for subscribers to choose a pre-paid plan provider and switch between network operators.”
According to Prof. Danbatta: “The e-SIMs is a technology that will eliminate the need for physical SIM card slots on mobile devices in the near future, adding that the trial is in line with the Commission’s forward-looking regulatory approach to ensure Nigeria’s telecoms ecosystem is in tandem with global best practices.”

