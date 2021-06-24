JUST IN: Multi-storey building partially collapses in Miami

A huge rescue operation is under way in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after a 12-storey building partially collapsed during the night.

Images from Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, show a huge pile of rubble down one side of what appears to be a residential apartment building.

US media are reporting that at least some people were injured, reports the BBC.

Dozens of rescue units are at the scene of the collapse, which is said to have happened at around 02:00 (07:00 GMT).

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they had sent 80 vehicles to the scene. Police are also assisting with the rescue operation.

While there was no official comment on how many people might have been hurt, a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there were multiple casualties, the Miami Herald reports.

According to an ABC News report, at least eight people were taken to hospital.

An Associated Press reporter tweeted that, according to her team’s sources, a woman had died and a boy aged about 10 had been rescued.

Police gave the building’s location as 8777 Collins Avenue, the address of the 12-storey Champlain Towers, which contains more than 100 beachfront apartments.

Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, north of Miami Beach city limits.

