JUST IN: Multiple accident on Otedola Bridge

Motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway may experience an unusual traffic jam Friday following an early morning multiple accident involving a tanker conveying 45000 litres and four other vehicles.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident left the tanker overturned while it spilt its contents on the ever busy expressway.

Confirming the incident,  the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the multiple vehicle collision occured  at Otedola Bridge. And left a yet to be ascertained number of people injured.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s Tiger Team at the incident scene it was observed that a multiple accident involving a tanker with unknown registration number conveying about 45 thousands litres of  petrol and four vehicles had occurred.

“A joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, the Agency’s fire team and Nigeria Police worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlog using chemical foam.
The other affected cars were recovered by the Agency’s light duty equipment.

“The entire area has been blanketed with chemical retardant to prevent secondary fire incidents. Members of the public are to refrain from illegal scooping of product to prevent any additional outbreak and to avoid igniting naked flame or fire.

“The operation has been concluded and the carriageway is open for traffic. No further updates,” Osanyintolu said.

 

