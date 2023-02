Ogun State government has commenced the registration of 20,000 vulnerable people across its 20 local government areas to get free and qualitative healthcare services in government-owned facilities. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this yesterday while monitoring the registration process under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund at the Primary Health Centre, Iperu […]

Gunmen, who abducted two Chinese expatriates in Osun State, have demanded a ransom of N10 million to free their victims. The Chinese were kidnapped at Okepa/Itikan village via Ifewara in Atakumosa West Local Government Area on Monday. The armed men abducted the Chinese expatriates, Messrs Zhao Jian (33) and When (50), at a mining site, […]

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha, has warned that if measures were not put in place to check the country’s drift that Nigerians may soon reach their breaking point. He said indications were rife that Nigerians were fast approaching their elastic limit, if […]

