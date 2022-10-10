News

JUST IN: Multiple explosions in Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Reports are coming in of multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

At least two blasts were heard in central Kyiv shortly after 08:00 local time (06:00 BST), reports the BBC.

This is the first time Kyiv has been hit for many months and the explosions also appear to be much more central than Russian strikes earlier in the war.

The apparent strikes on the city come two days after the only bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea was damaged in a blast.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is due to chair a meeting of his security council today to discuss the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

Ukrainian officials say a number of people have been wounded in further missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia overnight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: APC, PDP risk mass defections if S’East is not given slot –Ezeife

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Should the two dominant parties in the country; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fail to nominate a South East presidential candidate in 2023, indication emerging is they risk mass defection of the Igbos to another political party in order to actualise their ambition. It would be recalled that a […]
News

Edo APC congress: I’m still in the race – Inegbeneki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

There are indications that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may conduct a parallel congress on Saturday as the party holds its state congress nationwide. It will be recalled that the wards and local government areas officers emerged through consensus. However, some members of the party yesterday kicked against the move, […]
News

Ugwuanyi to administrators: Relocate to your area for intelligence gathering

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to stem security challenges in the state, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed the newly sworn-in 68 Development Area Administrators to relocate to their areas and take charge immediately. This was as he directed that them to engage all traditional rulers, presidents of town unions, religious leaders, youth organisations, women organisations, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica