JUST IN: Multiple explosions in Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Reports are coming in of multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

At least two blasts were heard in central Kyiv shortly after 08:00 local time (06:00 BST), reports the BBC.

This is the first time Kyiv has been hit for many months and the explosions also appear to be much more central than Russian strikes earlier in the war.

The apparent strikes on the city come two days after the only bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea was damaged in a blast.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is due to chair a meeting of his security council today to discuss the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

Ukrainian officials say a number of people have been wounded in further missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia overnight.

