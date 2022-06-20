Top Stories

JUST IN: N180/litre or nothing, petrol marketers declare as queues worsen

Marketers of petroleum products in Nigeria on Monday pushed for N180 per litre as queues for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol worsened in Lagos and Ogun.

Platforms Africa, which earlier broke the story of queues for fuel at filling stations in parts of Lagos and Ogun, reports that the situation has been worsened with scarcity spreading to more stations.

Rising under the auspices of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the marketers lamented what they called their “predicament with the current price of PMS at private depot.”

Petrol is sold at  the official price of N165 per litre in major stations across Lagos, Abuja and other cities in Nigeria.

“With the current price, there is no way we can sell less than N180 per litre,” Akeem Balogun, Secretary, IPMAN LSD, said in a statement.

Here below is the statement;

PETROL PRICING
RE: PRESS CONFERENCE

Distinguish marketers, the Chairman and executives in conjunction with some senior members of our unit, organised a press conference today 20th June 2022, at IPMAN HOUSE Ejigbo Lagos, where we explained our predicament with the current price of PMS at private depot.

We explained that with the current price, there is no way we can sell less than N180 per litre. On this note, members are hereby advised to sell at a sustainable price within their environment. Just make sure that the price is on your pump. Kindly contact the Secretariat should you have any authority challenging your operations.

Please tune in to Channels Television today by 10pm to view the press conference.

Best regards.

Akeem Balogun
Secretary
IPMAN LSD.

 

Reporter

