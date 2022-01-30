Top Stories

JUST IN: Nadal wins epic Australian Open final to break record

Bakare meets Buhari, calls for unity based on equity, justice

…says those calling for power shift politically immature Pastor Tunde Bakare, head of Citadel Global Community Church, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa. The cleric, who told State House Correspondents that his visit to the President was private, disclosed that he used the meeting to express what was on his mind, […]
APC crisis: Ajimobi-led NWC turns down NEC meeting invitation 

*Says Buhari ‘offered wrong advice or blackmailed’ into agreeing to attend Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has turned down the invitation for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party slated for Thursday. According […]
Banks shut down operations in Benin, NSE flat

Employers urge protesters to allow businesses continue Banks in Benin, Edo State, yesterday shut down operations over the inability of their staff to access their duty posts. The #EndSARS protest-ers had, as at 6a.m., blocked major roads within the Benin metropolis, preventing vehicular movement. The roads are Oluko- Isihor-Ugbowo-Uselu, Ring road-Sapele, Ring road-Ekehuan, Aduwawa-Akpakpa-va, Airport, […]

