News

JUST IN-Naira Crisis: APC NWC summons govs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ahead of next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned state governors of the party to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

The meeting slated for 2 pm on Sunday is coming barely a week before the elections.

Although the agenda for the meeting was not disclosed, it was learnt that it was not unconnected with developments in the polity, especially the current cash crunch and its effects on campaigns.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, invites State Governors of the Party to an emergency meeting to be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, by 2 pm at the National Secretariat, Abuja”, party spokesman, Felix Morka said in a message sent out Friday night.

Since the Naira Swap policy began, the NWC has not met as a body to take a decision on the matter even though one of its members had exonerated the party, saying it was not carried along.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UI confirms issuance of degree certificate to Obaseki

Posted on Author Reporter

  … says Gov. graduated in 1979 Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The authorities of the University of Ibadan Tuesday cleared Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of alleged forgery of his degree certificate brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The certificate was confirmed to have been issued […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle presents N188bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle yesterday presented a budget of N188,872,227,000.00 for 2023 to the House of Assembly. Matawalle said the economic prospects are brighter as the commodity prices, especially oil, remain relatively appreciable while there is a greater prospect of winning the long-running battle against banditry in the state and other parts of the […]
News

UNICAL: How 42,000 certificates were abandoned, by Registrar

Posted on Author Clement James

The Registrar of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, Mr. Gabriel Egbe has declared that over 42,000 certificates have been abandoned in the university since the 1990s for various reasons.Egbe, who had disclosed in an earlier release that certificates abandoned by former students from the university were in their thousands, said part of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica