JUST IN-Naira Scarcity: Protesters set ablaze two banks in Ogun

Naira Scarcity: Protesters set ablaze two banks in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

 

Angry youths protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes on Monday attacked and set ablaze two commercial banks in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

 

New Telegraph learnt that, the irate youths burnt down the branches of some banks located at Ijoku area of Sagamu.

 

The youths went on the rampage on Monday morning, following their inability to withdraw cash as many banks in the town did not open for business.

 

It was gathered that, the protest began in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, with some youths barricading roads and setting bornfire.

 

The protesters also barricaded the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and others, preventing human and vehicular movements.

 

Some of the youths were armed in sticks, stones and other dangerous weapons which they threw at the burning banks.

 

It would be recalled that, protesters had last Friday barricaded the Mowe axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

 

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has called for calm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

