A don at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Tolulope Akinbogun has advised the Federal Government against importation of ceramic products in order to generate employment, and discourage the huge amount of recourses spent on the importation of the products into the country. According to him, the country spends several billions of […]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distributed 450,000 MP3 players to no fewer than 450,000 primary school pupils in the state, under the EKOEXCEL project, a flagship education programme of the state government geared to improve quality education following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic effects on children’s learning. This follows the […]

CONTROVERSY Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU ), Ile-Ife, in the last two weeks has been in the public eye for a wrong reason – the invasion of the institution by the Ife indigenes over the appointment of a vice-chancellor, which has raised questions of indigeneship confronting the system …as VC’s controversy ensnares OAU ˜A […]

