Napoli can end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday after Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter Milan.

Runaway league leaders Napoli can secure their first Scudetto since 1990 if they beat Salernitana after Inter came back from a goal down at halftime at the San Siro thanks to a Lautaro Martinez brace and another strike from Robin Gosens.

*Courtesy: AFP