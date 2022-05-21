Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Nasarawa LG Chairman abducted, orderly killed

The Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, Shehu Baba has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

It was learnt that Baba’s orderly, Alhassan Habeeb was shot dead in the process.

It was gathered that the deceased was killed by the unknown gunmen with the whereabouts of the Chairman and his driver unknown.

It was also learnt that the gunmen attacked their vehicle along Keffi-Akwanga road in Nasarawa State where Habeeb was killed on the spot.

Baba attended the annual General Meeting (AGM) of Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA) at Government Collage Keffi and shortly after making his speech informed he was leaving for Lafia.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on his official vehicle as he approached Gudi, killing his police orderly and abducting him and the driver.

Gudi is the home town of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of Nasarawa Police Command, ASP Ramhan Ramhan has confirmed the incident.

 

