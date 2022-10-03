JUST IN-National Honours: FG disowns trending nominees’ list

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government has disowned the list of nominees for the 2022 National Honours that has been trending on some social and traditional media platforms.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Osagie-Jacobs, on Monday, said such lists were not just fakes, but doctored by mischievous persons to cause national disharmony.

She said that while an authentic list has been compiled by the Ministry for the National Honours, it has not been made public yet.

Osagie Jacobs said: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on October 11, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”

