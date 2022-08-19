Top Stories

JUST IN: NBC revokes Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, others’ licences

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others over failure to renew their broadcast licences.

Director General Mallam Balarabe Shehu, who disclosed this on Friday, directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of these stations within the next 24 hours.

