Top Stories

JUST IN: NBC threatens to sanction TV, radio stations using Twitter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed all broadcast stations in the country to suspend the patronage of Twitter with immediate effect.
The NBC said the decision followed the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria.
The Commission directed the broadcast stations to “de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation especially phone-in.”
The acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, issued the directive in a statement on Monday titled: “Suspend Twitter handles.”
He said: “Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.
“In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially phone-in.
“Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.
“Attention is also drawn to section 5.6.3 of The Code which requires Broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a user generated content (UGC).
“Note that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen invade Kogi, shoot journalist, other

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Shooters are imported thugs -Govt Armed men yesterday laid siege to Lokoja, Kogi State and unleashed terror on residents. The gunmen shot the state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi, and a yetto- be-identified passer-by. At press time, doctors were still battling to save Adeyemi’s life at a private hospital in Lokoja. He […]
News Top Stories

Address food insecurity in Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government to address the worsening food insecurity and the attendant hunger and starvation across the country.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that under President Muhammadu Buhari government, over 82.9 million Nigerians could […]
News Top Stories

Seven feared killed in Amotekun/Fulani herders’ clash in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

There was another tragic security breach on Saturday morning when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly called “Operation Amotekun and some Fulani herders engaged in a clash at Aiyete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area.   The clash was said to have started at Okebi Village, but the cause of the clash could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica