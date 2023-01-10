JUST IN: NDLEA confirms shooting of officials in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that armed men shot at its officials at Awolowo Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed this stated that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, while the operatives were trying to intercept a truck carrying cannabis.

He noted that though some of the NDLEA operatives were shot, he couldn’t ascertain if anyone was admitted to the hospital.

While responding to inquiries on the incident, Babafemi said: “It happened around 1 am this morning.”

He added that suspected fake security agents who accompanied the truck of cannabis opened fire at the NDLEA operatives.

However, he added that though his men got injured, they were able to recover the truck and the drugs.

“They (the armed men) shot them (NDLEA officials) and damaged their vehicles. In the confrontation, we were able to get away with the suspect and we made sure we got the truck and the drugs,” Babafemi said.

The spokesman revealed that the intervention of the military men situated at the Military Hospital in the area aided the recovery of the trucks and drugs.

Babafemi said: “The gunshot attracted the military men who supported the NDLEA team. That was the point the suspected fake security agents escaped with the suspects. But we were able to recover the trucks and the drugs.”

Responding to whether the injured operatives were hospitalised, the spokesman said: “I will need to cross-check that with the command in Lagos. I’m yet to get a comprehensive report.

“I’ve been getting snippets of the incident as it unfolds, since the early hours of this morning. I didn’t know it was something that would leak to the media.

“But it’s still a matter under investigation.”

Decrying the rates of attack on NDLEA operatives, Babafemi added: “This is not the first time. The same thing happened in November. It’s very unfortunate.”

