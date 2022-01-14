JUST IN: NDLEA Grills Obi Cubana over Alleged Drug Links

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business.

According to reports, Obi Cubana, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.

“Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account,” said a source.

It was revealed that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India.

Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

Cubana, who has been in the nightclub business since 2006, grabbed international headlines last July when he organised a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The event attracted several entertainers and renowned politicians from across the country including embattled Nigerian super cop, Abba Kyari. Other entertainers that graced the event include- Davido, D’banj, Kcee, Poco Lee and Ubi Franklin. The guest list also had Nollywood stars and early callers like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo and Williams Uchemba.

But the highlight of the event was the ostentatious display of wealth as evidenced by the donation of about 400 cows to Cubana as well as the ‘naira rain’.

In November 2021, he was detained by the EFCC for three days as part of investigations into alleged money laundering, tax fraud and other financial crimes before he was released with a condition that he would continue to make himself available for questioning.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...