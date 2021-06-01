JUST IN: NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, murdered by unknown assailants

Unknown assailants on Monday night invaded the residence of Professor Godswill Obioma and murdered him in what his wife suspected to be an assassination.

“The assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything,” Elizabeth Obioma told Peoples Gazette by telephone on Tuesday morning.

Crying copiously, Mrs Obioma said her husband had just returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, prowling in his compound, descended on him and strangled him.

Obioma has been facing challenges to remove him from office as the head of NECO.

Obioma, 67, was appointed head of NECO barely a year ago on May 14, 2020. He hailed from Abia in Nigeria’s Igbo-dominated South-East region.

The sad incident occurred barely 48 hours after Ahmed Gulak, a top politician of the ruling APC, was assassinated.

