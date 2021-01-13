News

JUST IN: NECO releases 2020 internal results

*894,101 candidates have 5 credits and above including Maths, English

Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2020 November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internals.
While addressing journalists at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday, the Registrar, Prof. Godwin Obioma said out of the 1,209,992 candidates that sat for the examination 894,101 made five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language.
