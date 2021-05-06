JUST IN: NECO Releases 2020 SSCE External Results

…releases timetable for 2021 examinations

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released the results of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination for External Candidates (SSCE).

This came as the Council announced dates for all examinations to be conducted in 2021, with the view to ensure adequate preparation ahead of time.

Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma while announcing the results on Thursday, said out of the 39,503 candidates who sat for the examinations, a total of 26,277 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, while 34,014 candidates also obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, results of 256,000 candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE internal examinations due to the #EndSARS Protests in some states and who sat for those papers during the 2020 SSCE External, were also released Thursday.

While reiterating the Council’s zero tolerance to examination malpractice, the Registrar disclosed a reduction in infractions, as 6,465 cases of examination malpractice were recorded in the 2020 SSCE External as against 17,004 cases in 2019. He added that four supervisors found culpable of aiding and abetting malpractice have been blacklisted and would no longer be engaged in the conduct of NECO examinations.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, noted that, candidates can access their results on NECO official website, using their examination registration numbers.

