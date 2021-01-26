JUST IN: NECO releases new date for 2020 SSCE 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has fixed new dates for its 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.

A statement released by NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that candidates were given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 external SSCE as requested.

The statement reads: “Thus, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday 1st February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 will now start on Monday 8th February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.

“The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.

“All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website. All candidates, stakeholders and the general public are to take note of the above information.”

