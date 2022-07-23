Sports

JUST IN: New African record for Amusan

Charles Ogundiya

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, has recorded a new African Record in the Women’s 100m hurdles after raising to a new Personal Best and African Record at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

Amusan became the African record holder last year after erasing compatriot, Glory Alozie’s 12.44secs set in 1999, after storming to a winning time of 12.42secs in the Diamond League final meet held in Zurich.

She, however, reduced the time again this year at the World Athletics Diamond League in Paris France where she ran a new time of 12.41secs.

At the ongoing World Championship, Amusan ran a new record time of 12.40secs to win her heat as she moved to the semifinal with her sight set on the final.

 

