Faith

JUST IN: New Archbishop appointed for Owerri as AJV Obinna retires

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

A new Archbishop HSA been appointed for the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese.

He is Bishop Lucius Ugorji, who until the recent appointment was the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese.

His appointment was sequel to the voluntary retirement of His Grace AJV as the Archbishop.

Both the retirement and the new appointment was reportedly approved by His Holiness Pope Francis.

The Papal Nuncio broke the news at the ongoing FIRST 2022 CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF NIGERIA ( CBCN) PLENARY at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja.

The details of other ecclesiastical postings will be made known later.

 

Reporter

