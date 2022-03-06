JUST IN: New ceasefire in place in besieged Ukraine city

…as officials say safety systems intact at Europe’s largest nuclear plant

A temporary ceasefire has been announced in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine, from 10:00-21:00 local time (08:00-19:00 GMT), according to the city council.

Civilians will be able to evacuate the city along an agreed route from 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT), reports the BBC.

A similar plan announced on Saturday fell apart shortly after it was announced, due to renewed bombing.

Meanwhile, safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are intact and radiation remains at normal levels, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator says.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe was seized by Russia during a dramatic attack earlier this week, with buildings damaged by shelling.

Ukraine’s regulator has told the UN it has managed to keep in contact with staff at the plant and two out of the six reactors were now operating.

Ukraine’s three other nuclear power plants are working safely, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Authority said in an update, citing information it had received from the Ukrainian regulator. But it warned staff had to be allowed to rest and change shifts to be able to work safely.

Workers at Chernobyl – which Russia seized last week – are said to have been on site for 11 days, without being able to change shift. The decommissioned plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

