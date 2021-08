New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women and prompted efforts to remove him.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” the 63-year-old Democrat said on Tuesday.

His resignation goes into effect in 14 days. Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, reports the BBC.

He faced rising pressure to resign in recent days, including from Joe Biden.

