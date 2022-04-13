JUST IN: New York subway shooting suspect, Frank James, arrested

Subway shooter Frank James has been arrested a day after shooting 10 people on a packed Brooklyn train

The cameras inside the 36th Street station were not working yesterday when he opened fire on the northbound N train at 8.24am.

It meant he managed to escape as wounded passengers spilled out onto the platform covered in blood.

James, 62, had posted ranting videos on YouTube about violence, race, Eric Adams and crime in New York City.

He left Wisconsin, where he lived alone, on March 20 in a rented van, driving through Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania and then to New Jersey.

He is understood to have rented a U-Haul in Philadelphia sometime earlier this week and driven it to Brooklyn, dumping it on the Kings Highway, five miles from the 36th Street station.

He then was filmed getting on the subway at Kings Highway, shortly after 6am.

*Courtesy: Daily Mail

