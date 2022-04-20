JUST IN: Newly elected councilor shot dead in Katsina

Ahmed Sani, Katsina

A newly elected councillor, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, has been shot dead in Katsina State.

Alhaji Magaji, who triumphed in the recent local government election conducted in the state on April 11 to represent Gozaki ward in Kafur Local Government area of Katsina State, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by suspected bandits

New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums invaded the residence of the deceased around 12:30 am during which they shot the victim, who was also popularly called ‘Nasiru B.S’.

Alhaji Magaji was rushed to the General Hospital in Malumfashi where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

It was also reliably learnt that the assailants, numbering about 10, initially abducted two wives of the deceased councillor but later released them.

