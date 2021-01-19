Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Newly elected Kano LG chair dies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The new elected Chairman of Bebeji Local Government in Kano State, Hon Ali Nnamandi is dead.
He died in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly from high blood pressure.
The late Nnamandi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who swept all the 44 local government chairmanship positions in the election conducted over the weekend.
A statement signed by the APC Publicity Committee Chairman in Bebeji Local Government, Hon Ibrahim Adamu Tiga and made available to newsmen confirmed the death of the newly elected chairman.
He said Hon. Nnamandi died at about 1 am after a brief illness.
Tiga said Nnamandi had driven himself to hospital, but later died from what was suspected to be high blood pressure.
Hon.Tiga said Nnamabdi will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites, at his residence in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills own children with pestle in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police operatives attached to Ogbunike police station in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi for allegedly killing his two children in their sleep with a pestle and inflicting head wounds on his aged father.   Anambra State Police Command, disclosed in a statement signed by its Public […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC files charges against 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN). In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah […]
Metro & Crime

Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo Osogbo, the Osun State capital, boiled Tuesday night following the death of three suspected internet fraudsters who were trying to evade police operatives. New Telegraph learnt that trouble started when the policemen chased the alleged fraudsters along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica