JUST IN: Newly elected Kano LG chair dies

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The new elected Chairman of Bebeji Local Government in Kano State, Hon Ali Nnamandi is dead.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly from high blood pressure.

The late Nnamandi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who swept all the 44 local government chairmanship positions in the election conducted over the weekend.

A statement signed by the APC Publicity Committee Chairman in Bebeji Local Government, Hon Ibrahim Adamu Tiga and made available to newsmen confirmed the death of the newly elected chairman.

He said Hon. Nnamandi died at about 1 am after a brief illness.

Tiga said Nnamandi had driven himself to hospital, but later died from what was suspected to be high blood pressure.

Hon.Tiga said Nnamabdi will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites, at his residence in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

