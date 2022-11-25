Sports

JUST IN: Neymar misses two World Cup games with ankle injury

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s next two World Cup games after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle, says their team doctor.

The 30-year-old forward was replaced in the 80th minute of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia after a heavy tackle from Nikola Milenkovic, reports the BBC.

Neymar sat with his face covered while receiving treatment and pictures showed his right ankle was swollen.

Right-back Danilo will also miss the next two games with ankle damage.

Brazil face Switzerland in their second Group G game on Monday (16:00 GMT), before playing Cameroon next Friday (19:00 BST).

“Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“It is important to be calm and evaluate day by day. The idea is to recover them for the rest of the competition.”

Speaking after the win against Serbia, Brazil head coach Tite said they were “confident Neymar will continue playing in the World Cup” and that he “didn’t see he was injured – the capacity he has to overcome it tricked even me”.

The Paris St-Germain striker has suffered a number of injury problems with his right foot over the past few years.

He missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

Neymar was fouled nine times during the game against Serbia, drawing four more free-kicks than any other player at this year’s World Cup so far.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Minister douses tension as athletes protest

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Pandemonium hit the camp of Team Nigeria on Friday as athletes protested over the shabby treatment meted out to them by the Nigerian officials to the 2020 Olympic Games. Team Nigeria Captain Quadri Aruna, couldn’t bear the ill-treatment as he hit his Instagram handle @quadriaruna on Friday to express his frustration.   Aruna, who is […]
Sports

O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game.   James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one […]
Sports

12 schools hit Lagos for Milo Basketball finals

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

A total of 12 schools from different parts of the country, comprising six each in the male and female categories will next week storm Lagos for the 2022 finals of MILO Secondary Schools’ Basketball championship. This was revealed by the organisers during a press conference that took place at Nestle head office in Lagos on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica