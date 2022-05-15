Sports

JUST IN: NFF confirms Peseiro’s appointment as Super Eagles head coach

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Jose Peseiro the new head coach of the Super Eagles, months after an initial deal fell through.

The appointment of the Portuguese tactician was confirmed in a statement released by the federation on Sunday.

More to follow…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okocha: I regret not winning African Player Award

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles captain has exprfessed his disappointment at not winning the African Footballer of the Year award during his glittering career. Okocha is regarded as one of the best players to have ever come out of African continent but he did not claim the prestigious gong to cement his place among the greats. The […]
Sports

EPL: Man City ease past Chelsea to climb to fifth

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester beat Newcastle to close in on top spot Manchester City produced a ruthless attacking display to ease past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and increase the pressure on Blues manager Frank Lampard. The visitors, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned Lampard’s side with three […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man City win Premier League after Man Utd defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining, reports the BBC. It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica