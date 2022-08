Elections into the new board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will hold on September 30, 2022 in Edo State, New Telegraph can report.

By the decision, the tenure of the current board of the NFF has been extended by 10 days. The term is statutorily expected to end on September 20, 2022.

This formed part of the decision taken at the Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the body held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Also at the AGA, the electoral and appeal committees were constituted.

Details later…

