JUST IN: Niger Commissioner for Information released

*Says: ‘Bandits would have killed me if I paid N200m ransom’

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Muhammad Sani Idris has been released.

Idris, who was abducted on Sunday night by armed bandits, was released around 9.30pm Thursday at a location in Suleja Town and was taken to a hospital for check up.

According to an official of the state no ransom was paid for his release.

The commissioner, who was adorned in a cream coloured kaftan and another wrapper tied on his head, was received by families and friends where he said “as Muslims, Allah has promised to protect us all. I am begging you not to lay curses on the people (abductors) that did this”.

According to him: “Allah said he has forgiven them both in heaven and on earth. I have forgiven them, when I told them that I have forgiven them, they were all crying. If they had known, they wouldn’t have kidnapped me.

“They assured that, because of me they will stop the kidnapping business.

“They came all the way from Zamfara State and they don’t know anywhere around here (Suleja). Somebody gave them money to kidnap me because the person said the governor gives me money and N200 million every month.

“The person who sent them told them that if I am able to pay N200million as ransom, they should kill me.

“They drew the picture of my house, the exact way the house is. The person that sent them and the bandits, I forgive all of them.”

