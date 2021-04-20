JUST IN: Niger PDP reaffirms Aliyu’s suspension

*He worked against Jonathan, says Nasko

For his role in undermining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ensuring former President Goodluck Jonathan lost in the 2015 Presidential Elections, the PDP in Niger State has reiterated that former Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu remains suspended.

The Party leaders and faithful in the three senatorial district of the state on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for the suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu through their spokesman, Mallam Yahaya Mohammed Usman.

The PDP spokesman in Niger said the Party is throwing its support behind the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who said that, Former Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu owes the PDP an apology for admitting that he undermined the party in 2015 elections.

According to the spokesman: “We have been vindicated, we had told Nigerians and indeed Nigerlites that Dr. Aliyu betrayed us and worked for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He betrayed the Party, President Goodluck Jonathan and our Governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko. We have said it and we have it that he donated funds to the opposition party.”

It should be noted that Governor Wike while speaking on a live interview on African Independent Television (AIT) monitored said: “So we were campaigning not knowing you (Dr Aliyu) were undermining us, and then you also ran for the senate in that election and lost, Aliyu Babangida owes an apology to the PDP.”

Like this: Like Loading...