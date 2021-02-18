JUST IN: Niger releases names of abducted GSS Kagara pupils, teachers

The names of the abducted pupils and teachers of Government Science College,Kagara have been released.

Bandits had invaded Government Science College Kagara and abducted 27 students, 3 teachers, two non teaching staff and 9 family members of the staff staying in the quarters on Wednesday morning.

The names of the abducted teachers are: Hannatu Philip, Lawal Abdullahi and Dodo Fodio while the non teaching staff are Mohammed Musa and Faiza Mohammed.

The abducted family members are: Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

The students are: Jamilu Isah, Shem Joshua, Abbas Abdullahi, Isah Abdullahi, Ezekeil Danladi, Haliru Shuibu, Mamuda Suleman, Danzakar Dauda, Abdulsamad Sanusi, Bashir Abbas.

Suleman Lawal, Abdullahi Adamu, Habakuk Augustine, Idris Mohammed, Musa Adamu, Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, Abubakar Danjumma, Abdullahi Abubakar, Bashir Kamalideen, Mohammed Salisu.

Yusuf M Kabir, Isah Abdullah Makusidi, Polineous Vicente, Lawal Bello, Mohammed K Shehu, Mubarak Sidi and Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The student shot and killed by the bandits in the school premises was Benjamin Habila.

