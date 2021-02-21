Top Stories

JUST IN: Niger secures release of abducted NSTA passengers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State government has secured the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road by armed bandits.
More details shortly…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN issues advisory to banks on COVID-19-related crimes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday issued an advisory to banks and other financial institutions in the country, asking them to rapidly adapt to and keep abreast of emerging risks and other developments occasioned by the COVID-19 scourge, which, according to the apex bank, has “inadvertently led to increase in financial crimes globally.” The […]
Top Stories

NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded 684 new coronavirus infections on Friday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In a tweet released by the Centre late on Friday, Lagos led the way with 259 new cases while Oyo State, which was sixth on Thursday with 33, jumped to second place with 76 new infections. Katsina, […]
News Top Stories

Weed from cabbage family can stop cancer – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that a common weed in the cabbage family has anti-cancer abilities and this could be the answer for treating cancer patients.   Professor Alessandra Devoto of the Royal Holloway, University of London and her colleagues tested whether the leaves of this plant which could stop the growth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica