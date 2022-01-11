JUST IN: Nigeria beat Egypt 1-0 in AFCON opener

Related Articles
CBN: Financial system, key to Africa realising its potential
Just like it did in helping the continent recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the financial system will be pivotal in the realization of Africa’s huge potential, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability of the apex bank, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, who stated this in her […]
Money laundering: EFCC targets car/jewellery dealers, real estate developers
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the agency would look in the direction of car, jewellery dealers and real estate developers in search of money launderers. This came as Bawa also disclosed that the Commission was working to strengthen its Special Control Unit against Money Laundering […]
‘God has taken his Prophet’ – Church confirms death of TB Joshua
*Reveals his last words Synagogue, Church of All Nations has officially confirmed the passing of its founder, Temitope Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua. The full statement: “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7 On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke […]
