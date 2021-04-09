JUST IN: Nigeria drifting into a failed state under Buhari – PDP Govs

*Seek power devolution, restructuring as panacea to nation’s woes

Fifteen Nigerian governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday condemned what is called the alarming drift of the country which it said if allowed to persist will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Besides, the governors called for urgent devolution of powers and restructuring of the country to bring about the desired unity that the nation yearns for.

Chairman PDP Governor’s Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who briefed journalists at the end of their one day meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, expressed deep concern and alarm of the forum at the deteriorated relationship between groups in Nigeria which he noted has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions and various forms of social and political cleavages.

He noted that the country is in dire need of leadership at the federal level to avert the looming disaster.

“The meeting noted and condemned the alarming drift of Nigeria which if allowed to continue, will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the APC government.

“Consequently, the governors reaffirmed their conviction that an urgent devolution of powers and restructuring of the country in a way that brings together various groups and tendencies in the country appears to have become imperative and timely now as Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.”

The governors said time has come to take advantage of the ongoing constitutional amendment process to decentralize the security architecture of Nigeria and involve states and local governments.

