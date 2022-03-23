Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria needs a visionary leader like me in 2023, Atiku declares

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday marshalled out reasons why Nigerians should elect him president in 2023.

Atiku gave the reasons when he formally declared his intention to run for the office of the president in the 2023 election.

Atiku, who made the declaration at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, said Nigeria is like a sinking ship that must be urgently rescued.

He prides himself as that rescuer that the country urgently needs.

“Under my captainship, this ship will sail to brighter days by the grace of God. This is a journey I will take with all Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the presidential hopeful said the most fundamental right of every Nigerian is the right to life.

He, who lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed to protect the life of Nigerians, vowed that “under my Presidency, I will not tolerate insecurity.”

Taking a swipe at the APC, Atiku said: “They said we should go back to farms. How can Nigerians return to the farms when you have not secured the farms?

“When the APC came in 2015, they met a debt profile of N12tn. But now we have more than N32tn in debt. Under my watch, I will reduce borrowing,” he added.

The former Vice president stressed that the country is in dire need of visionary leadership like himself. He described the current state of Nigeria to that of “a sinking ship that must be urgently rescued.”

“I offer myself to rescue the ship. Under my captainship, this ship will sail to brighter days by the grace of God. This is a journey I will take with all Nigerians.

“Under my Presidency I will focus on five key areas; unity, security, economy, education and devolving more powers to the federating units. I am the unifier that is coming to bind the broken union. Under my Presidency there will be a new Nigeria where everybody has an equal voice and is heard,” he said.

 

