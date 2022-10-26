Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria out of India 2022

Nigeria’s Flamingos has crashed out of the FIFA U17 World Cup after losing 6-5 on penalties to Colombia in the semi-finals of the game played in Goa, India on Wednesday.

Sports

Cameroon-bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday. Substitute […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: I won’t return to APC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied a rumour making the rounds of his renewed plans to rejoin his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). He, however, described the rumour as unfounded and mischievous. The rumour came just as the APC in the state also said it has “received several calls from prospective defectors […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Appeal Court dismisses Secondus’ suit, gives go ahead for PDP Convention

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit filed by the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, restraining the party from holding its 2021 National Convention.

