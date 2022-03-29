Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria out of World Cup

The Super Eagles will not be at the World Cup finals taking place in Qatar later this year after failing to get the better of the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The match, played on Tuesday evening, ended 1-1 ensuring that Ghana picked up the ticket at the expense of Nigeria.

This will be the first time since Germany 2006 that the Super Eagles will not make the World Cup finals while it will Ghana’s first showing at the Mundial since South Africa 2010 where they reached the quarter-finals.

RESULT

Nigeria 1 -1 Ghana

 

