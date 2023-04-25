Health News Top Stories

JUST-IN: Nigeria To Get Malaria Vaccine April 2024

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine is expected to be in the country by April 2024.

Ehanire disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at a press conference in commemoration of World Malaria Day (WMD).

The Minister said that Nigeria has applied for the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine in the third application widow for the vaccine which ended April 18, 2023.

WMD is celebrated on April 25 every year to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to malaria prevention and control.

New Telegraph reported that Nigeria failed to apply for the vaccine before the second application window closed on January 17, 2023.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2021, recommended the widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS, S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission.

Meanwhile, a third window of applications for support from Gavi opened until April 18.

Dr Osagie, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mamman Mamuda, said “Let me also inform you that the National Programme is working closely with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other stakeholders in accessing and deploying the malaria vaccine (RTS,S) in a phased fashion subject to availability of needed quantity.

“The country has also successfully submitted an application to Gavi for the RTS,S vaccine allocation. This is expected to be in-country by April 2024.”

New Telegraph gathered that despite efforts by the government and its partners to combat the effects of malaria, Nigeria accounts for 27 per cent of global malaria cases and 32 per cent of global malaria deaths.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Coronation Insurance, Access Bank build business protection bundle for SMEs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of its drive to ensure sustainable Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) investment in the country, Coronation Insurance, working with Access Bank, has initiated steps to develop Business Protection Bundles to protect businesses. The idea is to insure and protect business against basic fire, flood, and limited liability cover as well as limited […]
News

$1bn arms deal: Again, army boss, CBN Gov. shun Reps panel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele Wednesday refused to honour the invitation from the House of Representatives’ adhoc committee investigating the purchase of arms and ammunition for the military and paramilitary in Nigeria. Members of the panel had on March […]
News

Kaduna hoteliers sue Sabon Gari LG over ban on sale of alcohol

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Hoteliers and Beer Parlour Proprietors Association of Nigeria (HBPPA), Sabon Gari Local Government Area, of Kaduna State, yesterday dragged the council area to court over plans to outlaw the sale and consumption of alcohol in the area. The hoteliers had on June 11, through their counsel; Mr. Solomon Kaine, applied and obtained a court order, […]

Leave a Comment