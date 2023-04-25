JUST-IN: Nigeria To Get Malaria Vaccine April 2024

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said the RTS, S/AS01 malaria vaccine is expected to be in the country by April 2024.

Ehanire disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at a press conference in commemoration of World Malaria Day (WMD).

The Minister said that Nigeria has applied for the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine in the third application widow for the vaccine which ended April 18, 2023.

WMD is celebrated on April 25 every year to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to malaria prevention and control.

New Telegraph reported that Nigeria failed to apply for the vaccine before the second application window closed on January 17, 2023.