JUST IN: Nigeria to meet Ghana in final Qatar 2022 qualifier

News Top Stories

FG: Criminal elements planning fresh attacks on airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s security agencies are taking a holistic approach to ensuring the safety of the country’s aerodromes, especially those of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kaduna Airport and those in Sokoto and Kano.   On March 6, 2021, staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Ohanaeze decries arrest of Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilised and cowardly for the military to […]
News Top Stories

Returned artefacts formally handed over to Oba of Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

Two of the looted Benin art works, a cockerel (okpa) and Uhunwun Elao were yesterday formally handed over to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.   The necessary documentations took place in a very colourful ceremony held at the Oba Palace in Benin City. Oba Ewuare II and those involved […]

