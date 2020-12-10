Health Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria to receive 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021.
Faisal Shuaib, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, broke the news at the presidential task force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
He said Nigeria is a member of COVAX, an international coalition, under the WHO umbrella.
Shuaib added that 92 countries came together to ensure access and safety of vaccines.
He said the expected 20 million doses will first be given to workers in the health sector and vulnerable citizens.
“We are on course to access safe vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. We will be leveraging on the polio platform to ensure effective delivery of vaccines to our vulnerable population,” he said.
“We have established a supra-ministerial advisory committee to ensure a seamless administration. A technical group meets every week and has devised a risk communication plan to deliver safe vaccines to Nigerians.”

Reporter

