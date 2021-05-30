JUST IN: ‘Nigeria will die if we don’t restructure’ – Southern, Middle Belt leaders warn   

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) says the only way to avert the death of Nigeria is to restructure.

The forum on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the various challenges facing the country.

Edwin Clark, national leader of the SMBLF, spoke at a meeting of the forum in Abuja.

The meeting is still in progress and a communiqué is expected to be issued at the end.

Like this: Like Loading...