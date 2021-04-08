Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigerian Army loses 11 personnel in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One officer and 10 soldiers have been gunned down in an unprovoked attack by suspected Benue militiamen, the Nigerian Army said on Thursday night. The army also said the attack took place in Konshisha council area of Benue State.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, described the act as an unprovoked attack.
See see statement…
UNPROVOKED ATTACK ON TROOPS ON STABILISATION OPERATIONS IN BENUE STATE
Nigerian Army (NA) troops operating in Benue State came under attack while on routine operational task.
The troops comprising one officer and ten soldiers were initially declared missing which prompted the deployment of a joint search and rescue team comprising NA troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke.
The search and rescue team unfortunately found all the missing troops dead in Konshisha LGA of Benue State.
While the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice.
The NA under the leadership of the COAS, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru remains resolute in ensuring stability in Benue State as well as other parts of the country that are affected by the activities of criminal gangs.
The NA remains determined to ensure that this unprovoked attack does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants.
The COAS has therefore directed commanders on the ground to ensure sustained efforts in order to fish out and deal decisively with these bad elements who are threatening the peace in the area.
It may be recalled that Benue State which was a hot bed for violent clashes has been enjoying relative peace following the successes achieved by the various security agencies who have been working tirelessly to safeguard law abiding citizens and ensure they go about their legitimate business without fear of harassment by criminals.
The NA appeal to the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.
*Mohammed Yerima
Brigadier General
Director Army Public Relations
8 April 2021
*Courtesy: metrowatchonline.com

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Suspected herdsmen hack mother, child, one other to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

…injure two, set houses ablaze     Herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Friday night attacked Igbooro, Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing three and injuring two villagers.   This fresh attack is coming after two villagers were allegedly killed in the early hours of Thursday by suspected […]
News Top Stories

NFIU tenders report on Magu to probe panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, tendered an indicting report on the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the Presidential Investigation Panel probing allegations of corruption against him.   A source close to the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said […]
News Top Stories

Gridlock: Lagos takes over Apapa ports traffic control

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Sanwo-Olu vows to eliminate extortionist cabal   Operators bicker over congestion   Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday announced the setting up of a special team by the state government to take over traffic management from the disbanded Presidential Task Team (PTT) with the  aim of restoring sanity to the perennial gridlock on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica