Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Nigerian Music Legend, King Sunny Ade, Loses Wife

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade, has lost his wife of 43 years.

Hon. Risikat Adegeye, 62, was a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Amuwo-Odofin.

The beautiful Lagos politician died in the early hours of Tuesday, a day to her husband’s 75th birthday. The music maestro was born on September 22, 1946.

Hon. Adegeye’s love for Sunny Ade’s music dates back to the ’70s. She was first attracted to Sunny Ade’s music while in Form 3 in secondary school. That year, Sunny released a hit, ‘Oro To Nlo’, in response to the public’s rumour of his fight with then main ‘rival’, Ebenezer Obey.

When KSA clocked 70 years old in 2016, Alhaja Risikat organised a big bash to honour him and celebrate their love.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Ajumobi debuts with ‘It Is You’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Singer Kemi Ajumobi, has debuted her single titled ‘It is you’. The song was produced by the prolific music producer, Wole Adesanya generally referred to as ‘Mr. Wols’. The song is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, GooglePlay, iTunes, AppleMusic, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube to mention a few. The video to the song has […]
Arts & Entertainments

WIZKID SIGNEE, TERRI: We made the song, ‘soco,’ in 30 minutes

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Certain Afrobeats songs have made in-roads in international markets and paved the way for the genre’s rising recognition. Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ is one of these songs. ‘Soco’ was not only a trailblazer amongst mid-2010s Afrobeats records, it was also the introduction of the first Wizkid-signed artiste, Terri. The singer discussed with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, in this interview, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian lady jumps out of a moving bus after wheel pulled out

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian lady identified as Bola has narrated the traumatic experience she had after boarding a commercial bus from Yaba to Ojuelegba in Lagos State. According to her, the wheel of the bus pulled out in motion and the only escape plan that came to her mind, was for her to jump out of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica