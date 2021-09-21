JUST IN: Nigerian Music Legend, King Sunny Ade, Loses Wife

Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade, has lost his wife of 43 years.

Hon. Risikat Adegeye, 62, was a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Amuwo-Odofin.

The beautiful Lagos politician died in the early hours of Tuesday, a day to her husband’s 75th birthday. The music maestro was born on September 22, 1946.

Hon. Adegeye’s love for Sunny Ade’s music dates back to the ’70s. She was first attracted to Sunny Ade’s music while in Form 3 in secondary school. That year, Sunny released a hit, ‘Oro To Nlo’, in response to the public’s rumour of his fight with then main ‘rival’, Ebenezer Obey.

When KSA clocked 70 years old in 2016, Alhaja Risikat organised a big bash to honour him and celebrate their love.

Like this: Like Loading...