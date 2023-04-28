JUST IN: Nigerian Officers Abandoned Evacuation Process, Flee Sudan

The hopes of many Nigerian students trapped in the Sudan crisis were on Friday dashed after Nigerian embassy officials expected to spearhead the evacuation process in the war-turned-country abandoned their evacuees and flee the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government has revealed plans to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan to a safe place in Egypt due to the war going on in the country.

According to a source who is closer to the evacuation move said in a chat with newsmen that some Nigerians expected to be evacuated have been abandoned by the embassy officials.

The source reports that the office of the embassy joined their families in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Following the development of the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flight that are meant to convey people leaving Sudan has been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

It was reported that the Government of Nigeria had put in place to evacuate their citizens by road from Sudan to Cairo where the individual would join flight back home.

The Government took a bold step after the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

Unfortunately, the evacuation process could not continue on Friday as officials had fled Sudan.

This led to a protest at the venue of evacuation in Khartoum.

One Ibrahim Abdullah, a Bureau De Change operator was held and beaten mercilessly by the protesters.

In addition to receiving a cash transfer meant to finance the journey, Abdallah was said to have been involved in bus provision.

In video and audio clips made available to Daily trust, Abdallah was heard saying that the amount sent as a deposit was $250,000 which has been exhausted.

He said the balance is yet to be sent, disclosing that about 25 buses billed to evacuate other stranded Nigerians have since withdrawn participation in the exercise and the officials were not responsive.