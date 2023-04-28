News Top Stories World News

JUST IN: Nigerian Officers Abandoned Evacuation Process, Flee Sudan

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The hopes of many Nigerian students trapped in the Sudan crisis were on Friday dashed after Nigerian embassy officials expected to spearhead the evacuation process in the war-turned-country abandoned their evacuees and flee the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government has revealed plans to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan to a safe place in Egypt due to the war going on in the country.

According to a source who is closer to the evacuation move said in a chat with newsmen that some Nigerians expected to be evacuated have been abandoned by the embassy officials.

The source reports that the office of the embassy joined their families in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Following the development of the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flight that are meant to convey people leaving Sudan has been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

It was reported that the Government of Nigeria had put in place to evacuate their citizens by road from Sudan to Cairo where the individual would join flight back home.

The Government took a bold step after the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

Unfortunately, the evacuation process could not continue on Friday as officials had fled Sudan.

This led to a protest at the venue of evacuation in Khartoum.

One Ibrahim Abdullah, a Bureau De Change operator was held and beaten mercilessly by the protesters.

In addition to receiving a cash transfer meant to finance the journey, Abdallah was said to have been involved in bus provision.

In video and audio clips made available to Daily trust, Abdallah was heard saying that the amount sent as a deposit was $250,000 which has been exhausted.

He said the balance is yet to be sent, disclosing that about 25 buses billed to evacuate other stranded Nigerians have since withdrawn participation in the exercise and the officials were not responsive.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News

Protest letter: CJN replies aggrieved Justices, says Apex Court hit by economic crunch

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

*Says unable to meet all demands The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad Tuesday said that the Apex Court has been hit by economic crunch to the extent that it cannot meet all demands. The CJN stated this in his reaction to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother […]
News

Why Nigeria must achieve 27% family planning target –Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts drawn from the health sector have stressed the need for Nigeria to meet the National Family Planning Target of 27 per cent, as this would help address issues of maternal mortality, sexual reproductive health, and population explosion among others. At a media chat organised by Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) and […]
News

Wike pledges to focus on people’s welfare

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed his readiness to focus on the welfare of the people of the state, having delivered infrastructural projects and improved the security situation and promoted peaceful coexistence within the state. Wike said the expected economic growth of the state has been secured as the infrastructure provided by his administration […]

Leave a Comment