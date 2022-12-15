JUST IN: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain is dead

Ademola Rasaq Seriki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria Ambassador to Spain, is dead.

It was learnt that Ambassador Seriki died on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain after battling an undisclosed ailment.

He was aged 63. Born November 30, 1959, Seriki passed away surrounded by his family.

Seriki was a former Minister for Defence.

*Courtesy: TNG

