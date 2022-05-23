JUST IN: Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.11% Q1,2022 – NBS

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Nigeria’s economy maintained its growth for the sixth consecutive quarter at end of first quarter 2022 with output growth of 3.11%, National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS) confirmed on Monday.

In nominal terms, aggregate GDP stood at N45.32 trillion in the first quarter of 2022, a performance higher when compared to the first quarter of 2021 which recorded N40.01 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 13.25%.

Nominal Gross Domestic Product in the preceding quarter of Q4 2021 stood at N49.28 trillion. In terms of real GDP, first quarter of 2022 recorded N17.35 trillion, higher by N522.49 billion than the N16.83 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

