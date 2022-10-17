JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rises to 20.77%

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The monthly inflation (year–on-year basis) settled at 20.77% in September, representing 4.14% points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was (16.63%).

This indicates that in the month of September 2022 the general price level was 4.14% higher relative to September 2021.

Details later….

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...